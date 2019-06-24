Check out these 5 discounted apps that will make your life easier

Some say that shortcuts and life hacks can lead to laziness, but we beg to differ. If there’s a more efficient and time-saving approach to a problem, why not use it so that we can better focus our efforts elsewhere? Today, we’re offering 5 majorly discounted apps that will optimize your workflow, automate your sales, and give you control over your mental health.
If you work in an office environment that sends plenty of Word documents, then you’ll need CometDocks. This app is an online file converter that converts PDF documents into Microsoft Office formats, image formats, and more. With CometDocks, you can store up to 10GB of documents and share documents with up to 10 people at once. CometDocks is on sale for $51.53 CAD [$39 USD].
This next app is a must for taskmasters who frequent multiple websites. Instead of painstakingly setting up your bookmarks on every new browser, you can sync them all with Qlearly Premium. Qlearly lets you organize tabs by columns, and you can save multiple tabs at once under a column with a single click. You can grab Qlearly Premium for $26.41 CAD [$19.99 USD].
An efficient workflow is meaningless if you can’t even get your computer to run quickly. A primary cause behind slowdowns is malware, which can introduce unnecessary stress on your computer and cause it to slow down. With Zemana AntiMalware, you can remove malware, ransomware, and adware from your computer and protect it from future infections for just $26.36 CAD [$19.95].
If you run an e-commerce store, one of the best ways to engage customers is by making them feel welcome, and there’s no better way to do this than with a personalized message. Seynd automates this for you by delivering customized browser notifications straight to your customers. Best of all, your customers don’t even need to be currently browsing your website to receive them! You can optimize your customer engagement with Seynd for as low as $132.12 CAD [$99.99].
Now, it’s time to focus inward with Aura Premium, a meditation app that uses machine learning to give you targeted meditations to suit your needs. Aura lets you log your daily mood so that you can track how much mental improvement you’ve experienced along your journey. Aura offers a diverse range of content, including life coaching, stories, and music to accompany your meditations. With Aura, you can take your mental health into your own hands for $105.70 CAD [$79.99 USD].
