Best Buy VIP sale offers up to $360 off iPhone XS, Google Pixel 3 and 3a

Best Buy's latest VIP Sale will take place on Thursday, June 27th

Jun 24, 2019

9:04 PM EDT

Pixel 3a

Every few months, Best Buy Canada runs its one-day ‘VIP Sale,’ which offers discounts on a variety of products across all of its departments.

The latest VIP Sale will take place on Thursday, June 26th. As usual, Best Buy has released a preview of the deals with the promise of more unadvertised offers to be found in-store.

For now, here are some of the most notable deals from the preview:

Best Buy’s full VIP Sale preview flyer can be found here.

