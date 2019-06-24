Best Buy VIP sale offers up to $360 off iPhone XS, Google Pixel 3 and 3a

Every few months, Best Buy Canada runs its one-day ‘VIP Sale,’ which offers discounts on a variety of products across all of its departments.
The latest VIP Sale will take place on Thursday, June 26th. As usual, Best Buy has released a preview of the deals with the promise of more unadvertised offers to be found in-store.
For now, here are some of the most notable deals from the preview:
- Beats by Dr. Dre Studio3 Over-Ear Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones — $249.99 (regularly $399.99)
- Google Chromecast Ultra — $70 (regularly $90)
- Google Pixel 3 64GB (Telus) — $0 (regularly $300) with free $300 gift card [on select 2-year Premium Plus plans]
- Google Pixel 3a 64GB (Koodo) — $0 (regularly $250) with free $200 gift card [on select Tab Medium plans]
- iPad mini 4 — save up to $150 on select models
- iPad Pro 10.5″ — save up to $250 on select models
- iPhone XS 64GB (Rogers) — $99.99 (regularly $459.99) [on select 2-year Ultra plans]
- MacBook Air 13.3″ (Intel Core i5 1.8 GHz/ 128GB SSD/ 8GB RAM) — $999.99 (regularly $1199.99)
- MacBook Pro 13.3″ (Intel Core i5 2.3GHz/128GB SSD/8GB RAM) — $1529.99 (regularly $1729.99)
- PlayStation 4 DualShock 4 controllers — Buy two, save $30 ($74.99 each)
- PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB Console with Days Gone — $449.99 (regularly $579.99)
- Samsung Galaxy S10 128GB (Rogers) — $0 (regularly $150) with free $200 gift card [on select 2-year Ultra plans]
- Samsung Galaxy S10e 128GB (Bell) — $0 with free $300 gift card [on select 2-year Ultra plans]
Best Buy’s full VIP Sale preview flyer can be found here.
