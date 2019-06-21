News
A Tesla software update is decreasing users battery life and range

Turns out having a connected car isn't all roses

Jun 21, 2019

12:32 PM EDT

Tesla Model S and X owners are sharing decreased battery life statistics ever since the latest update from the automaker.

This is perhaps the scariest part of owning not just an electric car but a connected car in general. Since the car is always receiving updates, which can result in unexpected issues.

Tesla owners are reporting drops between 19 and 48 km, according to Electrek

The vehicles that are experiencing these issues are reportedly the Model S and X that were built before 2016 with 85 kWh battery packs.

The updates that are causing the problems are version 2019.16.1 and 2019.16.2

Tesla told Electrek that the update was on purpose and was rolled out to “protect the battery and improve battery longevity.” Although the EV company did mention that it’s working on another update to reduce the drops some drivers experienced.

Source: Electrek

