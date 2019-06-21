Start a six-figure cybersecurity career with this four-course bundle

There are few industries as lucrative or in as high demand as cybersecurity. Given that every company has a technology component nowadays, the need for motivated information security specialists is skyrocketing. The most crucial part to landing one of these six-figure IT careers is having reputable certificates on your resume, and that’s exactly what The 2019 Complete CompTIA Cybersecurity Bundle will help you accomplish!
There are a few certificates that hiring mangers love to see. If you can pass the four crucial CompTIA exams (Security+, CySA+, CASP, and PenTest+), you’re well on your way to impressing these hiring managers. The 2019 Complete CompTIA Cybersecurity Bundle will prepare you to ace these exams with the newest, most effective methods of teaching.
With 91 hours of content in this four-course bundle, you’ll develop a complete skill set that’s valuable to any company. To start, you’ll learn how to secure corporate environments by scanning for vulnerabilities. Next, you’ll discover the keys to properly analyzing network reconnaissance results. Be sure to pay attention to the most up-to-date penetration testing skills as that’s critical for your future success.
At 94% off, The 2019 Complete CompTIA Cybersecurity Bundle is yours today for just $49!
Comments