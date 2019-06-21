News
PREVIOUS|

Google has fixed Chrome address bar recent searches Autocomplete bug

Jun 21, 2019

2:27 PM EDT

0 comments

Google Chromebook design

Google has fixed a bug related to Chrome’s recent searches Autocomplete feature.

Last month, Chrome users began reporting an issue where the browser’s address bar would autofill with recent search queries instead of the most visited search terms from the browser history.

For example, beginning to type the ‘Y’ in ‘YouTube’ would instead bring up your most recent search that began with a ‘Y,’ even if you regularly visit YouTube.

Now, an employee in the Chromium bug thread has confirmed the issue has been resolved. To enable the fix, the employee says you should restart your Chrome browser.

Source: Chromium Via: TechDows

Related Articles

News

Jun 20, 2019

6:02 PM EDT

Google says it’s done making tablets, will focus on laptops

News

Jun 21, 2019

3:54 PM EDT

Hangouts on Air to shutdown later this year, no replacement for podcasters

News

Dec 24, 2018

7:02 AM EDT

Google may have fixed the Pixel 3 ‘fatal error’ camera bug

News

Jun 21, 2019

3:09 PM EDT

Google Chrome unveils ‘Suspicious Site Reporter’ extension

Comments