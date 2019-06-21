Google has fixed Chrome address bar recent searches Autocomplete bug

Google has fixed a bug related to Chrome’s recent searches Autocomplete feature.
Last month, Chrome users began reporting an issue where the browser’s address bar would autofill with recent search queries instead of the most visited search terms from the browser history.
For example, beginning to type the ‘Y’ in ‘YouTube’ would instead bring up your most recent search that began with a ‘Y,’ even if you regularly visit YouTube.
Now, an employee in the Chromium bug thread has confirmed the issue has been resolved. To enable the fix, the employee says you should restart your Chrome browser.
Comments