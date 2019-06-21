Netflix is testing a picture-in-picture feature on desktop

Netflix is currently testing a picture-in-picture ‘pop-out player’ on desktop.
With the pop-out player, users can continue to watch Netflix content in a small tab while carrying out other activities on their computers.
Engadget, which first reported on the pop-out player, says the feature can be accessed by clicking a small icon at the bottom of the screen. The new pop-up window can then be resized and position as desired. The pop-out player doesn’t support subtitles at this time.
Engadget notes that it’s only appeared to one of its senior editors so far. Meanwhile, some Twitter users discovered it earlier this month.
PSA!!!!! NETFLIX FINALLY HAS A POP-OUT MEDIA PLAYER!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/87wMYyoNic
— Jerard (@TomAndJerard) June 8, 2019
For what it’s worth, I couldn’t get the feature to appear in Chrome on my MacBook, either, so your mileage may vary.
When reached out to for comment by Engadget, Netflix simply sent a ‘This is a test‘ image. Therefore, it’s unclear if the pop-out player will ever roll out officially to all users.
Via: Engadget
Comments