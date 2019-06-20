News
PREVIOUS

Canadians spend an average of four hours per binge watching session: study

Jun 20, 2019

8:09 PM EDT

0 comments

Apple TV 4K

Viewers in Canada spend an average of around four hours per binge-watching session, according to a recent study from J.D. Power.

The study also found a correlation between high rates of binge-watching and higher customer satisfaction with TV provider’s programming and features, compared with those who don’t binge watch.

Unsurprisingly, binge-watching is more popular among young viewers compared to pre-Boomers, as they are twice as likely to binge watch content.

Thirty-nine percent of viewers say they binge-watch through their TV service provider. Younger audiences are also twice as likely to use their TV service provider’s app or a secondary streaming account, such as Netflix, through the provider’s interface.

Researchers at J.D. Power believe that TV providers need to innovate in order to stay relevant to younger audiences and promote satisfaction.

In the eastern region of Canada, Videotron ranked first in TV and Internet Service Provider satisfaction for the seventh year straight, according to the study. Cogeco took second place in this region.

SaskTel ranked highest in both categories in the West region, also for the seventh straight year, while Telus ranked second.

The J.D. Power study was based on 6,443 internet customer responses and 6,389 TV customer responses online. The studies were conducted from March to April 2019. The study did not indicate a margin of error.

Source: J.D. Power

Related Articles

News

Apr 25, 2019

11:15 AM EDT

Billing issues are the source of half of customer service calls: J.D. Power

News

Jun 8, 2016

6:13 PM EDT

Netflix Binge Scale reveals ‘which shows we devour and which we savour’

News

Jun 21, 2018

5:05 PM EDT

Videotron and SaskTel once again top J.D. Power TV and internet customer satisfaction survey

News

May 23, 2019

1:01 PM EDT

Koodo tops ranks, despite decline in customer satisfaction with purchase experiences: study

Comments