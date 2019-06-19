watchOS 6 will finally let you uninstall stock Apple Watch apps

watchOS 6 is set to allow Apple Watch users to be able to uninstall stock apps from the smartwatch.
This means that apps like the App Store, Audiobooks, Calculator, Cycle Tracking, Noise and Voice Memos — all new apps coming to watchOS 6 — can all be uninstalled from the smartwatch. As a result, you can make the wearable’s honeycomb grid home screen far cleaner if you opt to remove apps you never use.
Users have been able to delete stock apps from iOS for the last few years. Now, TechCrunch reports that the ability to remove stock Apple apps from the Apple Watch is coming later this year with watchOS 6’s final public release in September.
To remove stock apps from the Apple Watch all you need to do is long-press on the Watch’s home screen. Next, you press the ‘X’ button beside the app to delete it from the wearable. Previously this X only appeared for deletable third-party apps.
In other versions of watchOS, if you deleted an app from your iPhone that has an Apple Watch counterpart, the wearable’s version of the app would also disappear. That said, this only worked for Apple Watch apps that also are available on the iPhone.
Along with a variety of new features, including additional Watch Faces and Health features, watchOS 6 is finally bringing the Apple Watch its own dedicated on-watch App Store.
Source: TechCrunch
