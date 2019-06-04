Raptors vs Golden State game 2 most watched NBA game in Canadian history

By every measure, the Raptors’ recent playoff run has been historic.
On Tuesday, Bell shared broadcast stats related to the team’s recent game two loss to the Golden State Warriors.
Across TSN, CTV2 and RDS, an average of 4.3 million Canadians watched the Raptors attempt to get up 2-0 on Steph Curry’s Golden State Warriors, according to preliminary data sourced by Bell from Numeris.
At its peak, when it was a two-possession game in the closing moments of the fourth quarter, approximately 6 million Canadians were glued to their TV sets. More than 10 million unique viewers watched at least one part of the game.
To put those numbers in context, Bell says game two of the 2019 NBA Finals was the most-watched NBA game in Canada in history. What’s more, second only to this year’s Super Bowl, the game ranks as the second-most-watched English-language sports broadcast of the year.
Bell’s stats also bear out the feeling that almost everyone in Toronto was watching the game. Bell states that game two had a 68 percent share on TSN and CTV2, which is to say that more than two-thirds of Torontonians were caught up in the drama of game two.
On the streaming front, Bell says it recorded 100,000 video starts on the TSN mobile app and TSN.ca.
What’s perhaps most amazing is that we likely haven’t seen the ceiling of Raptor mania. If the team goes deep in the series, it’s possible one or more of the games could surpass the Super Bowl as the most watched sporting program in Canada.
Tip-off for game three is scheduled for Wednesday, June 5th at 9pm ET. TSN will broadcast game four on Friday, June 7th at 9pm ET.
Source: Bell
