Sony reportedly working on phone with six rear cameras

Jun 11, 2019

11:52 AM EDT

0 comments

Sony logo

Sony is reportedly working on a phone with six rear cameras and a dual selfie camera pairing, according to a prominent Twitter leaker.

The six cameras in the back along with the two cameras in the front total eight cameras on the alleged Sony Xperia phone.

The Nokia 9 PureView currently holds the record for the most number of camera sensors on a phone, but perhaps Sony will take the lead in the future.

The report comes from a tweet by Max J, a leaker and editor of AllAboutSamsung, a German news site.

 

If the report is accurate, we will be hearing more about this phone in the future.

Source: Twitter  

