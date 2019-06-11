Sony reportedly working on phone with six rear cameras

Sony is reportedly working on a phone with six rear cameras and a dual selfie camera pairing, according to a prominent Twitter leaker.
The six cameras in the back along with the two cameras in the front total eight cameras on the alleged Sony Xperia phone.
The Nokia 9 PureView currently holds the record for the most number of camera sensors on a phone, but perhaps Sony will take the lead in the future.
The report comes from a tweet by Max J, a leaker and editor of AllAboutSamsung, a German news site.
I heard #Sony is working on a new #Xperia Smartphone featuring a total of six lenses on it’s rear as well as two cameras on the front.
The device is still in development which means that specs and further things are still unknown.
!CONCEPT BASED ON IMAGINATION! pic.twitter.com/mJ83LSNzAc
— Max J. (@Samsung_News_) June 10, 2019
If the report is accurate, we will be hearing more about this phone in the future.
Source: Twitter
