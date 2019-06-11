Bell’s Crave streaming platform is now available on Android TV

After making its way to the Xbox One back in December, Bell’s Crave app is now available on Android TV smart televisions.
It’s unclear what brands of Android TV-powered televisions the app is available on, but we can confirm that it can currently be downloaded on Sony televisions. For example, Crave is currently available on MobileSyrup staff writer Dean’s Daley’s Sony X700D Android TV television.
Bell’s Crave redesign launched first on iOS, Android and desktop first, with the Apple TV version of the platform launching a few days later.
The new version of Crave now offers two subscription tiers. The base tier, priced at $9.99 CAD per month, grants subscribers access to original Crave content, some Showtime programming and select HBO shows.
For an additional $9.99 per month, increasing the overall cost of the service to $19.98 per month, subscribers gain access to the ‘Crave + Movies + HBO’ tier. This gives subscribers access to HBO’s current lineup of television and movie content.
Bell also recently added support for 1080p across Crave’s iOS, Android and Xbox One apps.
MobileSyrup has reached out to Bell for more information regarding what specific Android TV-powered televisions now have access to the Crave app.
It’s unclear if Bell plans to ever release Crave on the PlayStation 4, though the company has repeatedly stated that launching an app on Sony’s video game console is in its future road map for the streaming platform.
Comments