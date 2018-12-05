Bell’s new Crave app is now available on the Xbox One

Though Crave, Bell’s revamped CraveTV service, has been officially available since November 1st, the platform’s rollout on different platforms had been a little slower.
For instance, while the iOS, Android and desktop version of the app were available immediately, the Apple TV version of Crave launched a few days later. The Xbox One CraveTV app, however, wasn’t available at launch. This meant that even if you upgraded to Crave’s new Crave + Movies + HBO tier, you wouldn’t be able to access new and live HBO content.
That has changed with Bell confirming to MobileSyrup that the Xbox One version of Crave is now available across Microsoft’s various consoles, including the standard Xbox One, the Xbox One S and the Xbox One X.
Crave now offers two subscription tiers. The base cost, priced at $9.99 per month, gives subscribers access to original Crave content, current Showtime programming and select HBO shows, in addition to programming from other properties like Vice.
For an additional $9.99 per month, increasing the overall cost of the service to $19.98 per month, subscribers gain access to the Crave + Movies + HBO tier. This gives subscribers access to HBO’s current lineup of television and movie content.
Though Crave’s HBO tier sounds expensive, it’s actually competitive with the cost of HBO Now in the U.S., which is priced at $14.99 USD per month.
Update 05/11/2018 4:44pm: Bell says that the app is experiencing technical issues and may not be showing up on some Xbox One consoles, though also states that the problem should be fixed soon.
