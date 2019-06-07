OnePlus 7 Pro receives more camera improvements in OxygenOS 9.5.7 update

With an impressive score of 111, the OnePlus 7 Pro is the first OnePlus smartphone that has landed in the upper echelon of DxOMark smartphone camera ranking board.
On June 6th, OnePlus rolled out the OxygenOS 9.5.7 update with a laundry list of camera software tweaks, making it the most significant camera update to date.
The change log is listed below:
Camera:
Improved overall contrast and color performance
Improved white balance consistency of triple camera
Improved accuracy and stability of autofocusing
Fixed issue of greenish tone in some low light scenes
Fixed issue of noise in some HDR scenes
Improved contrast and color saturation of ultra wide
Improved clarity and noise reduction in low light scene of ultra wide
Improved clarity and noise reduction of telephoto
Improved clarity and color of Nightscape
Improved brightness and clarity in extreme low light scene of Nightscape
System:
Optimized Double Tap to Wake
Fixed issues with Ambient Display
Improved the audio quality for voice calls from third-party apps
Improved touch sensitivity for screen
As a friendly reminder, the roll-out is staged in waves, meaning that not every 7 Pro user will get the update on day one. Users may use the long-established VPN method (connect to a German server) to skip the waiting game.
Source: OnePlus
Comments