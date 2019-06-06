Telus invests $150 million in fibre optic network in Prince George, B.C.

Telus is investing $150 million to connect over 90 percent of the homes and businesses in Prince George B.C with fibre optic internet.
This investment includes the North Side of Lheidli T’enneh First Nation’s Fort George 2 reserve.
The Canadian telecom hopes to build out this ‘PureFibre’ network expansion over the next three years to offer residents faster home internet and to get the area ready for 5G connectivity.
The company has already begun construction on the network and hopes to connect around 90 percent of homes and businesses by 2022.
PureFibre is Telus’ fibre internet brand and is the only fibre offering in Western Canada, according to the company’s website.
This brings Telus’s total investment in Northern B.C. up to $350 million since 2013. Throughout the next three years, the telecom plans to invest $8 billion more in the western-most province to connect and support communities in the region.
Prince George “residents can expect to see TELUS trucks throughout the community as construction begins, and TELUS representatives out knocking on their door to receive permission to connect their home to the network. Once homes are connected, residents can immediately begin taking advantage of dramatically faster and symmetrical Internet speeds,” reads the company’s press release.
Source: Telus
