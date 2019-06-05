Pokémon Go’s Adventure Week for 2019 is here!

Pokémon Go’s latest in-game event is the sequel to last year’s Adventure Week, and once again it’s focusing on Rock-Type Pokémon.
Lasting from June 4th to June 11th at 4 PM EST/1PM PST, the event should help players catch elusive Rock-Types like Geodude, Rhyhorn, Omanyte, Aron, Lileep and Anorith, among others.
A bunch of these monsters are also going to hatch from 2km eggs during the event, while Onix and other rare Rock monsters are this week’s Raid bosses.
Finally, in terms of Pokémon, you could get lucky enough to catch a Shiny Onix, Lileep, or Anorith.
Bonuses
Some other non-Rock-Type perks include the ability to earn four times the amount of Candy when you’re walking with your Buddy.
Every PokéStop is also worth 10 times the amount of XP per spin.
If you walk 50 km throughout the week with Adventure Sync turned on then you’ll earn 15 Rare Candies and 50,000 Stardust.
You’ll also get to complete some new Field Research tasks.
Source: Niantic
