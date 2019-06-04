Sega unveils Genesis Mini’s full 42-game lineup, includes Tetris and Darius

Sega has revealed the final 12 games that will come pre-installed on its upcoming Genesis Mini retro console.
This brings the system’s total lineup of games to 42, two more than what was initially confirmed by Sega.
Below is the full list of Sega Genesis Mini games, with the final 12 titles highlighted for context:
- Sonic the Hedgehog
- Ecco the Dolphin
- Castlevania: Bloodlines
- Space Harrier 2
- Shining Force
- Dr. Robotnik’s Mean Bean Machine
- ToeJam & Earl
- Comix Zone
- Altered Beast
- Gunstar Heroes
- Castle of Illusion Starring Mickey Mouse
- World of Illusion Starring Mickey Mouse and Donald Duck
- Thunder Force 3
- Super Fantasy Zone
- Shinobi 3
- Streets of Rage 2
- Earthworm Jim
- Sonic the Hedgehog 2
- Contra: Hard Corps
- Landstalker
- Mega Man: The Wily Wars
- Street Fighter 2: Special Champion Edition
- Ghouls ’n Ghosts
- Alex Kidd in the Enchanted Castle
- Beyond Oasis
- Golden Axe
- Phantasy Star 4: The End of the Millennium
- Sonic the Hedgehog Spinball
- Vectorman
- Wonder Boy in Monster World
- Tetris [just announced]
- Darius [just announced]
- Road Rash 2 [just announced]
- Strider [just announced]
- Virtua Fighter 2 [just announced]
- Alisia Dragoon [just announced]
- Kid Chameleon [just announced]
- Monster World 4 [just announced]
- Eternal Champions [just announced]
- Columns [just announced]
- Dynamite Headdy [just announced]
- Light Crusader [just announced]
The Sega Genesis Mini will launch on September 19th for $99 CAD and will include a pair of three-button USB controllers, a USB power adapter, power cable and HDMI cable.
The system can be pre-ordered in Canada at Amazon, Best Buy, EB Games, VideoGamesPlus and Walmart.
Source: Sega
