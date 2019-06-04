Rumour: iOS 13 Beta 1 shows Apple might make tracking tag

Apple might have kept something up its sleeves after showing us the new Mac Pro, new Pro Display XDR, and planned software upgrades for iPad, iPhone, Apple Watch, and Mac at WWDC 2019.
Small traces within the iOS 13 Beta 1 suggest the Cupertino tech giant plans to make a standalone tracking tag, according to Steve Moser, an iOS developer.
Reportedly known as “B389” for involved parties, Moser, in a tweet published on June 4th, showed a screenshot of computer codes that contain an asset package classified as “Tag 1,1.”
What is Tag1,1? Could this be the Tile like device? #WWDC19 /cc @markgurman @stroughtonsmith @_inside pic.twitter.com/Xg6tVMXVZe
— Steve Moser (@SteveMoser) June 4, 2019
Moser speculated that the classification hints at the existence of a tile-like tracking device. 9to5Mac reported that an asset package like “Tag1,1” is used for pairing purposes, like how your AirPods connects perfectly to your iPhone.
Furthermore, 9to5Mac dug up a mockup picture from iOS 13 Beta 1 that gave us a sneak peek of what the mysterious Apple tracking tag may look like.
The publisher claimed the rumored tag can be slapped to a physical subject for tracing purposes. On top of that, 9to5Mac said the Apple tag, a placeholder name, will pair with a user’s iCloud account through other Apple devices found proximity scan.
At this point, we don’t have a lot of information and we always recommend reading about this with a grain of salt. But, assuming the Apple tag is true, it should be a rather useful addition to the far more powerful Find My app Apple just announced at its annual developer conference on June 3rd.
Comments