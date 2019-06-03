Latest Crave update breaks app on Samsung smart TVs

A recent software update has broken Bell’s Crave streaming app on Samsung smart TVs.
Since late last week, Samsung smart TV owners in Canada have taken to Twitter to complain about Bell’s most recent Crave update on Samsung smart TVs. The update makes Crave on Samsung smart TVs completely unusable, making it impossible to even launch the app.
Most reports indicate common fixes like device reboots and app re-installs fail to fix the issue. Bell’s @CraveHelp Twitter support account has yet to issue an official response on the issue, though the account has taken to attempting to help people on a case by case basis.
MobileSyrup has reached to Bell for comment. We’ll update this article with the company’s response.
In the meantime, let us know in the comment section if you’ve been able to use Crave on your Samsung TV and if you’ve been able to find any workarounds.
Source: Twitter
Comments