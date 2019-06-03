There are over 30 million wireless subscribers in Canada and if you’re in the market to switch carriers, then you’ll want to know about the latest promotions and cell phone rate plan changes. You can find all those changes and additions below in a simple, easy to read chart.
Every week MobileSyrup will post the latest weekly rate plan deals. You can also check out our MobileSyrup’s rate plan calculator for details on plans, as well as to find the right plan for you.
Keep in mind that rate plans are always subject to change and that we’ll do our best to keep this list updated as accurately as possible.
Canadian carrier rate plan changes this week
7-Eleven Speakout
Ongoing
- $20 off any SpeakOut phone with $50+ airtime voucher purchase
- 2GB bonus data with FiGO Orbit 2 and $50+ airtime voucher purchase
Bell
Ongoing
- Double data on 3GB, 5GB and 7GB data options, and 5GB bonus data on 10GB+ data options for Share plans (main regions)
- 4GB bonus data on data options up to 6GB, 6GB bonus data on 8GB and 10GB data options for Share plans (QC)
- Double data on 3GB & 6GB data option and 5GB bonus data on 10GB+ data options for Share plans (MB)
- Double data on 2.5GB, 5GB and 10GB Share plans data options for Share plans (SK)
- 2GB bonus data when adding a 2nd line to a Family plan + $10/mo. off every additional line on a Share plan (MB/QC/SK)
- $450 trade-in credit with the Apple iPhone X, XR, XS or XS Max
- $350 trade-in credit with the LG G8 ThinQ
- $100 trade-in credit with the LG Q Stylo+
- 100MB bonus data for 12 months on $15 to $35 Prepaid plans or 500MB bonus data for 12 months on $40+ Prepaid plans with allowance or auto-allowance
- Promo prepaid plans with unlimited Canada talk & text for $40/mo. or unlimited Canada talk & text plus 2GB data for $50/mo.
Chatr
New
- Extra 2GB of data is now back on $50/$45/$40 Nationwide Talk, Text & Data plans
Xplore Mobile
Ongoing
- Rollover plan with 7GB of data per month
Eastlink
Ongoing
- 5GB of Bonus Data on all Data Plans plus Eastlink customers get an extra 1GB bonus
Fido
Ongoing
- 3GB bonus data on 1GB Pulse plan, 4GB bonus data on 2GB Pulse plan and 5GB bonus data on all other Pulse plans (main regions)
- 2GB bonus data on 1GB Pulse plan, 3GB bonus data on 3GB Pulse plan and 5GB bonus data on all other Pulse plans (QC)
Freedom Mobile
Ongoing
- 4GB bonus on $60+ Big Gig and Big Gig + Talk plans, 3GB bonus on Big Gig and Big Gig + Talk plans up to $50/mo. and 2 GB bonus on Freedom 2GB plan
- $43/mo. Freedom LTE+3G 9.5GB Promo plan
- $5/mo. digital discount on all plans
- New customers who BYO phone get $10/mo. off when activating on a $50+ plan or $15/mo. off when activating on a $80+ plan (in-store only)
Koodo Mobile
Ongoing
- $10 off for 12 months on all phones on the Tab and with plans $50 or above with promo code (main regions)
- Promo on all postpaid plans (main regions)
- Promo on the $40 postpaid plan (QC)
- Promo on $50+ prepaid plans
- Prepaid Offers: $20 Activation Bonus with Prepaid phones + Free 100 Minutes Talk booster add-on + 10% off with automatic top-ups
- Various bonus gifts with select smartphones activation on the Tab
Bell MTS
Ongoing
- Bell MTS postpaid and prepaid plans are now available only to current Bell MTS customers. New customers are redirected to the Bell website
PC Mobile
Ongoing
- $5/month off for 6 months on $10-$25 prepaid plans
- $10/month off for 6 months on $35-$75 prepaid plans
- Unlimited Canada-wide minutes with $35 Prepaid plan
- 1GB bonus data with the $45 and $55 Prepaid plans
- $10 add-on for the $55 plan now adds an extra 2GB instead of 1GB and $20 add-on adds an extra 4GB instead of 2GB
Petro-Canada
New
$30/30 Days” promo plan with 2GB data and PPU talk & text
Ongoing
- $45/30 Days promo plan with Unlimited Canada mins and 3GB data
Public Mobile
Ongoing
- $15 Ready-made plan with 100 minutes talk, unlimited incoming calls and text, and 250MB 3G data with AutoPay
- $25 with unlimited talk and 1GB 3G data or $35 with 1.5GB 3G data or $40 with 5GB 3G data or $50 with 8.5GB 3G data with AutoPay
- $30 Ready-made plan with 1GB 4G LTE data
- Bonus data on select plans
- Save with AutoPay Rewards
Rogers
Ongoing
- 6GB bonus data on 4GB data option, 8GB bonus data on 6GB data option, and 5GB bonus data on all other data options for Share Everything plans (main regions)
- Promo on 10GB data option available on Ultra Tab plans (main regions)
- 4GB bonus data on 6GB or less and 14GB data options and 6GB bonus on 8GB and 10GB data options for Share Everything plans (QC)
- Double data on 2.5GB and 6GB data options and 5GB bonus on all other data options for Share Everything plans (MB and SK)
- 3GB bonus data when adding a second line to a Family plan + $10/mo. off every additional line on a Share Everything plan (main regions)
- 2GB bonus data when adding a second line to a Family plan + $10/mo. off every additional line on a Share Everything plan (MB/QC/SK)
SaskTel
New
- Customers buying a new device can get the VIP 90 plan without needing to subscribe to additional services
Ongoing
- Extra $10/mo. off for 12 months for customers who switch, bring their own device to Sasktel and sign up to a 2-year voice and data plan
- $150 credit offer on select device purchased and activated on a 2-year voice and data plan + up to $250 trade-in credit (in-store only)
- $20 Prepaid bonus with auto top-up set up
- Customers who bring their Google Pixel 3 or 3 XL get $600 off via 24 monthly bill credits of $25 when activating a new line
Telus
New
- $15/mo. off on BYOD tier when adding a line on a Share Everything plan (main regions)
Ongoing
- Double data on 3GB, 5GB and 7GB data options (main regions)
- Double data on 3GB and 6GB data options and 5GB bonus on all other data options (MB/SK)
- 4GB bonus data on BYO & Standard data options and 3GB bonus data on 9GB and 15GB data options (QC)
- 3GB bonus data when adding a second line to a Family plan + $10/mo. off every additional line on a Share Everything plan (main regions)
- 2GB bonus data when adding a second line to a Family plan + $10/mo. off every additional line on a Share Everything plan (MB/QC/SK)
- $100 trade-in credit with the Apple iPhone XR
Videotron
New
- US included for an extra $1/mo. on Premium plans
- 2GB bonus data on 2GB basic plan
Virgin Mobile
Ongoing
- 3GB bonus data on 1GB plan, 4GB bonus on 2GB plan and 5GB bonus on all other plans (main regions)
- Bonus gift card on select phones
- Bonus data on $45, $55 and $65 Prepaid plans
