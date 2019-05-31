Microsoft urges users to update systems, says 1 million computers at risk for security exploit

Microsoft has issued a warning to users urging them to update their systems in order to prevent a major Windows security exploit, as one million computers are currently at risk.
The company issued a statement on May 30th saying that the bug found in the Remote Desktop Services for Windows can allow hackers to potentially run malware or ransomware on a vulnerable computer.
The bug also allows the potential malware to spread to other computers that are on the same network.
The software giant says the bug could have a similar impact as the WannaCry malware, which spread worldwide in 2017 and caused billions of dollars in damage.
Although the company released a patch earlier this month and isn’t seeing any signs of an attack, the company says “this does not mean that we’re out of the woods.”
The company is ‘confident’ that there is a risk for exploit, and since the bug has the ability spread malware, the risk is a lot higher.
Microsoft says that only Window 8 and Windows 10 systems are safe from the bug.
“Our recommendation remains the same. We strongly advise that all affected systems should be updated as soon as possible,” said Microsoft.
Source: Microsoft Via: TechCrunch
