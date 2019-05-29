Canada ranks third in download speed experience globally: report

Canada has the third best download speeds in the world, with an average of 42.5Mbps, while the global average is less than 20Mbps, according to a recent report from Opensignal, a wireless coverage mapping company.
Researches behind the report say Canada’s ranking isn’t a surprise, as they found that users on Opensignal’s operators experienced more than 35Mbps, while it also wasn’t uncommon to see speeds over 60Mbps in Canada’s bigger cities.
South Korea, which ranked first, was the only country to surpass average download speeds over 50Mbps. Norway was close in second place with the average of 48.2Mbps.
Canada also ranked 18th in terms of 4G availability, while South Korea ranked first in this category as well, according to the report.
Additionally, Canada ranked 10th in relation to upload speed experience, and Denmark ranked first. In terms of video experience, Norway ranked first, while Canada sat in 17th place.
Opensignal collected the data through 43,614,234 devices between January 1st and March 31st of this year in order to create the report.
Source: Opensignal
Comments