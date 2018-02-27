Computer problems affecting Air Canada web and mobile check-in

Air Canada is experiencing computer outages that are disrupting its check-in processes, the airline has confirmed.
We confirm a computer issue this AM affecting check-in & call centres. Airport check-in is resolved & we’re getting everyone on their way. Web and mobile check-in & customer call centres are still affected & we’re working hard to get this resolved.
— Air Canada (@AirCanada) February 27, 2018
In a tweet issued this afternoon, Air Canada says airport check-in issues have been resolved, though web and mobile check-in, as well as customer call centres, are still affected.
Air Canada’s statement comes after many customers complained about airline service on Twitter, citing check-in problems both online and in airports.
Air Canada hasn’t revealed what caused the computer issues, although the airline say it’s “working hard to get [them] resolved.”
It’s worth noting that hundreds of Tim Hortons locations have recently been plagued by system outages as well, although there is no indication of any connection between the two businesses’ problems.
Via: CBC
