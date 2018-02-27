Business
Computer problems affecting Air Canada web and mobile check-in

Feb 27, 2018

2:36 PM EST

Air Canada plane

Air Canada is experiencing computer outages that are disrupting its check-in processes, the airline has confirmed.

In a tweet issued this afternoon, Air Canada says airport check-in issues have been resolved, though web and mobile check-in, as well as customer call centres, are still affected.

Air Canada’s statement comes after many customers complained about airline service on Twitter, citing check-in problems both online and in airports.

Air Canada hasn’t revealed what caused the computer issues, although the airline say it’s “working hard to get [them] resolved.”

It’s worth noting that hundreds of Tim Hortons locations have recently been plagued by system outages as well, although there is no indication of any connection between the two businesses’ problems.

Via: CBC

