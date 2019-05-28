In March, Nintendo made the surprise announcement that Vancouver-based developer Brace Yourself Games is working on a Zelda spin-off for the Nintendo Switch called Cadence of Hyrule: Crypt of the NecroDancer Featuring the Legend of Zelda.
Now, all of a sudden, it appears that Cadence of Hyrule will release in just a couple of days.
As discovered by GameSpot, source code in the official Nintendo of America website points to a Thursday, May 30th release date for the game. Previously, Nintendo has only confirmed a vague “spring” launch window, which the website also still lists publicly.
A late May release would fall in line with a recent newsletter that indicated Cadence of Hyrule would launch sometime this month.
Cadence of Hyrule is a crossover between Brace Yourself’s acclaimed 2015 rhythm dancer Crypt of the NecroDancer and Nintendo’s iconic The Legend of Zelda franchise. Similar to Crypt of the NecroDancer, Cadence of Hyrule requires players to move and attack along with the tune of the music.
Additionally, Cadence of Hyrule features Link and Princess Zelda as playable characters, as well as various items and 25 remixes of music from the Zelda franchise. Up to two players can play at a time.
Nintendo traditionally hasn’t let other studios play with major IP like Zelda, making it particularly noteworthy that a Vancouver indie team was given the opportunity with Cadence of Hyrule.
A specific price for Cadence of Hyrule has not yet been confirmed.
