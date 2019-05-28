Asus announces ZenBook Pro Duo among a number of other devices

Asus celebrates 30 years of innovation and manufacturing with a slate of new laptops at Computex 2019.
Probably the most interesting device to come out of Computex 2019 for Asus is the ZenBook Pro Duo laptop that features the ScreenPad Plus touchpad. This notebook features two 4K screens with one 32:9 IPS display above the keyboard.
The laptop still sports a full keyboard with Asus placing the trackpad to the right.
You can use the smaller display as a full monitor and it even features the option to watch content. The laptop has up to an i9 processor with an Nvidia RTX 2060 GPU.
Asus has also introduced the VivoBook S15, laptops that feature the smaller ScreenPad 2.0. This laptop uses Asus’ ErgoLift hinge and a display with very small bezels. The S15 will launch in Canada as well in the third quarter of 2019.
Asus is also bringing a 4K 120Hz display to the Zehphrys S GHX502.
Additionally, the Taiwan-based company will launch the Asus ZenBook 14 and 15 in Canada. Both these laptops have the ScreenPad 2.0 and a 95 percent screen-to-body ratio.
Alongside these two laptops, Asus announced the ZenBook Edition 30, a device that features a genuine-leather lid cover in all white. Italian leather cover sports an 18-karat rose-gold plated 30th-anniversary logo. This laptop, unfortunately, will not come to Canada.
All the above-mentioned laptops, except the ZenBook Edition 30, will come to Canada in Q3.
