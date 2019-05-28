Huawei trademarks Ark OS in Germany with possible screenshots

With Google banning the company from its Play services, Huawei is home growing its own operating system. The OS is reportedly code-named ‘HongMeng’ in China, with rumours suggesting that Huawei will call it ‘Ark OS’ globally.
Serial leaker Roland Quandt tweeted information about Huawei trademarking ‘Ark OS‘ in Germany. The registration also came with its own photos showing off a bit of what might be included in the future OS. It’s unclear whether this is the new OS, however, it does appear similar to Huawei’s EMUI Android skin.
It’s also unclear if the operating system is based on the Android Open Source Project, which Huawei still access to, or if it’s a completely new project.
The pictures reportedly mention “the Chinese ‘Android Green Alliance,'” which is an association of Huawei and other China-based companies such as Alibaba and Tencent.
According to WinFuture, “The association committed itself a few years ago to introduce standards in the quality and design of their apps for Google’s mobile operating system.”
Source: WinFuture
