Focals smartglasses get Google Fit and screen time update

A recent Focals’ update enables the smartglasses to sync with Google Fit.
Users will now be able to see their weekly progress and their daily activity.
To sync your smartglasses with Google Fit, download the app from Google Play or the iOS App Store. Afterward, select ‘Abilities’ on your Focals app and sign onto Google Fit. Then navigate to the ‘Health’ view to see your progress.
Android users can also keep track of their screen time and how long they wear their Focals throughout the day with digital health. To see your screen time, check out the reports also on the ‘Health’ view.
Recently, North updated the wearable with a personal teleprompter.
Source: North
