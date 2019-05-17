Bell offers Gigabit Fibe 1.5 and TV service bundle for $119.90 per month

If you’ve considered upgrading to faster internet, Bell has a bundle deal for you.
Until May 23rd, the Montreal-based telecom company is offering its Gigabit Fibe 1.5 internet plan with Fibe TV included for just $119.90 per month. That’s about $5 more per month than just getting the Gigabit Fibe 1.5 on its own.
Gigabit Fibe 1.5 gives users download speeds of up to 1.5Gbps and upload speeds of up to 940Mbps, along with unlimited usage.
As for the included TV package, you get the equivalent to Bell’s ‘Starter‘ package, with channels like CBC, CTV, Global, TVO and others. The deal includes a 4K Whole Home PVR.
Considering the Gigabit Fibe 1.5 plan and the Starter Fibe TV package are $114.95 and $24.95 per month, respectively, you’d save about $20 per month going with this bundle.
If the Fibe 1.5 plan is too much internet for you, Bell also offers a version of the bundle on its Fibe 50 internet plan with up to 50Mbps downloads and 10Mbps uploads for $94.90 per month.
This option isn’t as good a deal as the first, however. If you add up the cost of the Starter Fibe TV package ($24.95) and the Fibe 50 internet package ($67.95) it comes to $92.90, slightly less than the bundle price.
In both cases, there’s a $59.95 installation fee with a two-year term, or a $209.95 one-time installation fee with no contract. The installation includes a modem, 4K Whole Home PVR and up to 2 additional HS receivers. Each extra receiver carries a $50 installation fee.
Of course, the bundle is only available in locations where Bell offers its fibre internet services.
To learn more, or see if you’re in an eligible area, head over to Bell’s website and check its Bundles page.
Comments