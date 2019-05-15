Shaw Communications is debating a recent report by CBC News that states it asked permission to terminate a free service given to rural residents.
CBC referred to a letter sent to a subscriber in which Shaw said it was ending its Local Television Satellite Solution (LTSS); the service is provided to rural residents with minimal access to Canadian TV shows.
Dean Shaikh, the vice president of regulatory affairs at Shaw, says the service has a pre-approved ending.
MobileSyrup has reached out to Shaw for more information and will update the article.
Shaik noted that the CBC report stating the company asked for permission is not accurate. However, CBC says it stands by its report.
“The current CRTC proceeding is not an application or request to terminate LTSS,” said Chethan Lakshman, the vice-president of external affairs at Shaw, in an email to CBC News.
According to Humber College instructor, Steven James May, it is not right for Shaw to state that the LTSS is ending before the CRTC reaches a decision. He says that Shaw has to consult with the CRTC to get permission to do anything.
May believes that further discussion should take place at a public hearing held by the CRTC.
MobileSyrup has also reached out to the CRTC to find out more details of Shaw’s application status.
