Google adds auto-download new episodes feature to its Podcasts app

Google is finally adding a much-needed feature to its Podcasts app, the ability to auto-download new episodes. Users can now set their preferences so that the app will automatically download new episodes.
Users who have this feature can disable auto-download, or set it so that it only downloads either over Wi-Fi or using data. There will also be the ability to choose which podcasts download automatically.
Android Police who reported about the update, notes that there is no way to set a schedule for when app auto downloads, specifically when a user is charing their phone. That means that it can download whenever it wants.
Reportedly, this is a server-side update and only some users currently have it. To find out, check out the settings menu within the Google Podcasts app.
Google launched the Podcasts app almost a full year ago.
Source: Android Police
Comments