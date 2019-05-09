Nintendo to stream E3 2019 Direct presentation on June 11

Nintendo has confirmed that it will hold its Electronics Entertainment Expo (E3) Direct presentation on Tuesday, June 11th.
The Nintendo Direct will be streamed on Nintendo’s YouTube and Twitch channels at 9am PT/12pm ET.
According to Nintendo, this year’s Direct will focus “entirely on software,” which reaffirms the company’s previous statement that it won’t have any new hardware to show off at E3. Last month, Nintendo shot down rumours that it’s planning to reveal a new, cheaper version of the Nintendo Switch at E3.
Instead, fans can expect to see new game reveals and updates on previously announced Switch titles, such as Pokémon Sword and Shield, Fire Emblem: Three Houses, Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order, the Link’s Awakening remake, Luigi’s Mansion 3 and the currently-untitled next entry in the Animal Crossing franchise.
However, Metroid Prime 4 will almost certainly be a no-show, given that development on the game was restarted in January.
Outside of the Direct stream, Nintendo is also hosting the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate World Championship 2019 3v3 and the Splatoon 2 World Championship 2019 tournaments on Saturday, June 8th ahead of E3. More information can be found here.
Image credit: The Pokémon Company
Source: Nintendo
