OnePlus bug deletes speed dial contacts daily, company working on fix

May 8, 2019

9:23 AM EDT

OnePlus latest' flagship, the OnePlus 6

OnePlus phones are currently suffering from a software issue in which the included Phone app deletes speed dial contacts daily.

Users first started reporting the issue on the OnePlus 5/5T, but it also appears to plague the OnePlus 3/3T and OnePlus 6/6T. It appears the bug is present across multiple versions of OxygenOS, as well.

In a statement to Android Police, a OnePlus spokesperson said the company will address the issue in its next software update.

Source: OnePlus Via: Android Police

