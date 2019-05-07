The newest version of the Alexa app for Windows 10 is now hands-free on all devices.
With this new feature, you’ll be able to use your voices to access Alexa even if the app is not running in the background.
However, those who prefer to use the push-to-talk feature can still do so. Users have the option to switch between the two preferences.
The Alexa app for Windows first became available to users last November. The original version of the Alexa app gave users the ability to play music and obtain useful information. Now, the updated version gives users the ability to play music through Pandora.
Users were also able to control their compatible Alexa smart home products through their PCs. The products include lamps, fans, speakers, and lights.
The original version of the app only allowed hands-free usage on newer PCs. In other circumstances, users had to access Alexa manually.
The updated app does not allow users to set-up an Amazon Echo.
The app will automatically update itself the next time it is opened. It does require the PC to be running Windows 10.
The latest version of the app is available for download in the Windows Store.
Source: Digital Trends
