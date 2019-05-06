Samsung revealed its Galaxy Home almost a year ago, but still, the company hasn’t launched the smart speaker.
Sources tell SamMobile that Samsung is almost done the finishing touches on the companion app to the Bixby-powered speakers.
The companion app is to help set up the Galaxy Home speaker. As well, users will be able to use the app to manage device and Bixby services.
However, even with Samsung almost completing the app, it’s still unclear when the company will officially launch the Galaxy Home. It’s possible that the manufacturer will wait until the Galaxy Note 10, exactly one year later, to put the smart speaker on shelves.
In an interview with CNET Samsung’s mobile chief, DJ Koh said the Galaxy Home smart speaker would hit shelves by April. However, that’s clearly not the case.
Source: SamMobile
