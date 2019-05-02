News
PREVIOUS|

Get a last minute $50 discount on a Google Home smart speaker

If you haven't gotten something for your mom yet, here's your chance

May 2, 2019

8:34 AM EDT

0 comments

Google Home

If you’re looking for ideas for Mother’s Day gifts, look no further than the Google Store.

Until the end of today, the company is discounting its Google Home smart speaker by $50 — making it $129 instead of $179.

Google first launched the promotion on April 18th.

The usual terms and conditions apply: customers cannot combine the offer with any others.

Google has also discounted the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL by $250 until the end of May 6th, though with the company expected to announce the Pixel 3a and 3a XL on the following day, it’s likely better to wait and see what the company’s new phone has to offer before committing to the Pixel 3.

Source: Google

Related Articles

News

Apr 18, 2019

2:04 PM EDT

You can listen to YouTube Music for free on Google Home devices with ads

News

Apr 19, 2019

9:56 AM EDT

Google sent someone 10 Pixel 3s in lieu of a refund

News

May 1, 2019

1:25 PM EDT

Google reportedly has three separate teams creating new phone designs

News

Apr 30, 2019

7:37 PM EDT

Eric Schmidt to leave Alphabet’s board on June 19th

Comments