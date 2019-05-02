Get a last minute $50 discount on a Google Home smart speaker

If you’re looking for ideas for Mother’s Day gifts, look no further than the Google Store.
Until the end of today, the company is discounting its Google Home smart speaker by $50 — making it $129 instead of $179.
Google first launched the promotion on April 18th.
The usual terms and conditions apply: customers cannot combine the offer with any others.
Google has also discounted the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL by $250 until the end of May 6th, though with the company expected to announce the Pixel 3a and 3a XL on the following day, it’s likely better to wait and see what the company’s new phone has to offer before committing to the Pixel 3.
Source: Google
