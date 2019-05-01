New Oxygen OS Open Beta refreshes update UI on OnePlus 6, 6T, 5 and 5T

OnePlus 6, 6T, 5 and 5T users enrolled in the Oxygen OS Open Beta are set to get an update with a small visual update and more.
Open Beta 31 and 29 for the OnePlus 5 and 5T, as well as Open Beta 17 and 9 for the OnePlus 6 and 6T, brings a new UI for the System Update panel.
While not a massive change in terms of visual refreshes, I’d say any change is welcome. The current update screen is white — or black, if you change the theme — with a ‘Check for updates’ button and a picture of a phone with gears and a rocket flying past. On my 6T, at least, that image looks rather low-res. A refresh would be welcome.
Further, the new beta will bring a fix for Quick Replies and expand support for more instant messaging platforms. One of the repairs is for an issue where using Quick Replies in landscape causes applications to pause.
OnePlus also reshuffled the Community section, adding a new optimized search tool, improvements to Social pages and a better bug reporting screen.
Finally, OnePlus is adding an ‘Intelligent cleanup’ feature to the built-in File Manager for the Indian variant of the 6 and 6T.
You can learn more about the Open Beta over on the official OnePlus forums for the 5 and 5T here, as well as the 6 and 6T here.
Source: OnePlus Forums, 2 Via: 9to5Google
