It looks like Google is following up the Home Hub with a 10-inch HD display with Nest Branding.
The leaked smart display is called the Nest Home Hub Max, suggesting that it will take components from Nest and the massive Google Home Max speaker.
The Google page that leaked the device says:
- “Keep an eye on things at home with Nest Hub Max’s built-in Nest Cam and get motion and sound alerts.”
- “Make video calls with Duo to friends and family on Nest Hub Max.”
- “Everything looks and sounds great on Nest Hub max’s 10-inch HD screen and stereo speakers.”
One of the largest issues with the regular Home Hub is that its integrated speaker are lacking in sound output. Therefore combining a smart display with Google Home Max type speakers should solve that issue.
Note that the Canadian version of the Google Store doesn’t feature the new product. It’s only on the U.S. store –you may have to go to the bottom of the page and change your region.
Source: Google Store (U.S.)
