Popular photo gallery app QuickPic returns to Play Store in terrible shape

Popular photo gallery app QuickPic recently returned to the Play Store, this time in bad shape after Google removed it last year.
Purchased by Cheetah Mobile — a Chinese development company infamous for collecting data on users and serving sketchy ads in apps of dubious quality — purchased QuickPic back in 2015. Several QuickPic faithful sought alternatives after the acquisition, but others stuck with the app.
Before long, Cheetah Mobile loaded the app with spyware and malicious advertisements. In 2018, Google pulled QuickPic, and other Cheetah Mobile apps from the Play Store, after learning that the development company was involved in a click fraud scheme.
Along with QuickPic, other well-known, Cheetah Mobile-owned apps were involved, including Clean Master, Security Master, CM Launcher 3D, Battery Doctor, Cheetah Keyboard, CM Locker and CM File Manager.
Now, QuickPic has returned to the Play Store amid a slew of poor reviews. Complaints include an inability to play videos, graphical glitches, crashes, advertisements, excessive memory usage and more.
Worse, many users can’t access backed up photos.
At the time of writing, QuickPic had a 4.6-star rating on the Play Store — surprising given the sheer number of issues users claim to have. Considering the app’s past, I wouldn’t recommend using it at all.
Those needing to back up photos can use Google Photos. Alternative local file browsing options include Camera Roll, Memoria and Piktures.
Google also recently axed 46 apps from Chinese developer DO Global for faking advertisement clicks in its apps.
Source: Android Police
