Google removes 46 apps from Play Store for faking ad clicks

Google removed 46 apps from the Play Store and reportedly has banned a Chinese developer from its app store for committing ad fraud and abusing user permissions.
According to a BuzzFeed News report, Chinese developer DO Global, which is partially owned by Baidu, used code in several apps to generate fake ad-clicks in its apps. Researchers found at least six apps contained code and that it ran in the background, generating clicks even when the app was closed.
DO Global had as many as 100 apps on the Play Store, many listed under other developer names. According to BuzzFeed, Google removed 46 of them.
“We take our responsibility to protect users and advertisers seriously, and invest in tools and resources to fight fraud and abuse globally,” Google told The Verge in a statement. Further, the company said it actively investigates malicious behaviour and takes action when it finds violations. Action can include removing a developer’s ability to monetize apps through AdMob and revoking their ability to publish on the Play Store.
However, the search giant didn’t confirm if it outright banned DO Global, but The Verge says it understands the BuzzFeed report is accurate.
Source: BuzzFeed News Via: The Verge
