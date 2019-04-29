Apple drops fourth iOS 12.3 public beta

After releasing the fourth public beta to developers earlier today, Apple has pushed out the public beta version of iOS 12.3.
This fourth iOS 12.3 beta comes after the launch of iOS 12.2 earlier this month. The update brings with it Apple’s revamped TV App, changes to the wallet app and general stability updates.
If you’ve already signed up for the public beta on your iPhone, navigate to ‘Settings,’ then ‘General’ and finally, ‘Software Update,’ in order to prompt your phone to download the new version of the beta.
