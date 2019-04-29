News
Toyota adding CarPlay and Android Auto to 2018 Camry and Sienna

It's safe to say that Toyota has finally accepted CarPlay and Android Auto

Apr 29, 2019

4:54 PM EDT

Toyota steering wheel controls

Toyota is retrofitting its 2018 Camry and Sienna with Android Auto and Apple’s CarPlay platform.

The company brought CarPlay to the 2019 Avalon and it’s been making its way into more Toyota vehicles since then.

Currently, the brand offers CarPlay in nine vehicles and Android Auto in five, at least according to Toyota’s and Android Auto’s website. MobileSyrup has reached out to Toyota for more information about if the retrofit is coming to Canada and what cars currently have the two smartphone integrations.

Car and Driver reports that Toyota says there will be a small service charge when people bring their cars in for the upgrade, but people should reach out to their local dealerships for more information.

Source: Car and Driver

