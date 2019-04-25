Google reveals its 2019 Play Award mobile app and game nominees

Every year, Google recognizes the top apps and games on its Play Store.
Now, Google has revealed which Android titles it has nominated across nine different categories.
Here are the 2019 Play Award nominees:
Standout Well-Being App
- Kinedu by Kinedu
- My Oasis by Buff Studio Co.,Ltd.
- Shine by Shine, Inc.
- SleepTown by Seekrtech
- Woebot by Woebot Labs
Best Accessibility Experience
- Envision AI by Envision Technologies BV
- guiaderodas accessibility by guiaderodas
- Race Together! By digiXMAS
- TintVision by EM-Creations
- WheeLog! By PADM
Best Social Impact
- Bury me, my Love by Dear Villagers
- Plantix by PEAT GmbH
- Reblood by PT Gaya Hidup Sehat
- Think!Think! By Hanamaru Lab
- Wisdo by Wisdo LTD.
Most Beautiful Game
- Asphalt 9: Legends by Gameloft SE
- Badland Brawl by Frogmind
- Chuchel by Amanita Design
- Gorogoa by Annapurna Interactive
- Shadowgun Legends by MADFINGER Games
Best Living Room Experience
- ivi by ivi.ru
- Neverthink by Neverthink
- Pluto TV by Pluto, Inc.
- Tubi by Tubi TV
- Viki by Viki, Inc
Most Inventive
- Cube Escape: Paradox by Rusty Lake
- Firework by Loop Now Technologies, Inc.
- Scripts by Language Drops
- Tick Tock by Other Tales Interactive
- Wysker by wysker GmbH
Standout Build for Billions
- Canva by Canva
- Cookpad by Cookpad Inc (UK)
- Garena Free Fire by GARENA INTERNATIONAL I PRIVATE LIMITED
- PicsArt Photo Studio by PicsArt
- Viki by Viki, Inc
Best Breakthrough App
- Dave by Dave, Inc
- Khan Academy Kids by Khan Academy
- Notion by Notion Labs, Inc.
- Slowly by Slowly Communications Ltd.
- Tasty by BuzzFeed
Best Breakthrough Game
- Garena Free Fire by GARENA INTERNATIONAL I PRIVATE LIMITED
- Old School RuneScape by Jagex Games Studio
- Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery by Jam City, Inc.
- Marvel Strike Force by FoxNext Games
- Star Trek Fleet Command by Scopely
There is also a dedicated section in the Play Store that promotes these Play Award nominees.
Google will unveil the winners on May 6th, one day before the start of its I/O developer conference.
Source: Google
