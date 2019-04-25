News
Google reveals its 2019 Play Award mobile app and game nominees

Find out who wins right before Google I/O next month

Apr 25, 2019

3:33 PM EDT

Harry Potter Hogwarts Mystery

Every year, Google recognizes the top apps and games on its Play Store.

Now, Google has revealed which Android titles it has nominated across nine different categories.

Here are the 2019 Play Award nominees:

Standout Well-Being App

Best Accessibility Experience

Best Social Impact

Most Beautiful Game

Best Living Room Experience

Most Inventive

Standout Build for Billions

Best Breakthrough App

Best Breakthrough Game

There is also a dedicated section in the Play Store that promotes these Play Award nominees.

Google will unveil the winners on May 6th, one day before the start of its I/O developer conference.

Source: Google

