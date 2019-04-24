With Google I/O 2019 is less than two weeks away, it appears the tech giant has launched a new version of the I/O 2019 app.
The app includes a new dark mode now within the settings menu. Users can toggle the feature on/off or have it auto enable with the device’s ‘Battery Saver’ mode.
The app now has calendar integration allowing attendees to add sessions to their calendar, and not only within the app. Additionally, there’s an improved search functionality that works with both topics and speakers.
For attendees, they can view the Googleplex with augmented reality. However, it’s likely that the handset will require ARCore.
The app is now available on the Play Store. Google is holding I/O 2019 from May 7th to 9th in Mountain View, California.
Source: Android Police
Comments