Motorola G7 Play now available at Bell, Rogers, Virgin Mobile and Fido

After a brief stint of exclusivity at Vidéotron, the Moto G7 Play is now more widely available with two of Canada’s ‘big three’ carriers stocking the device.
At Bell, Motorola’s latest entry-level smartphone is $0 on a two-year $25 per month rate plan. The carrier is also offering the device for $250 outright. At flanker brand Virgin Mobile, the G7 Play starts at $0 on a two-year, $45 per month, ‘Silver’ plan.
Rogers and flanker brand Fido are also carrying the device.
At Rogers, the Moto G7 starts at $0 on a two-year, $25 per month ‘Talk & Text’ plan. Adding data to the mix is available via one of Rogers’ Smart Tab plans. The most affordable Smart Tab plan starts at $95 per month and includes 3GB of data (1GB to start, plus 2GB of bonus data).
At Fido, meanwhile, the G7 Play costs $50 on a two-year Small plan. The company’s Pulse plans, which include access to Fido Roam and the carrier’s Xtra promotions, start at $65 per month. Fido is currently holding a double data promotion in which it’s offering twice as much data with select plans.
Both Rogers and Fido also offer the G7 Play for $300 outright.
MobileSyrup got to go hands-on with the Moto G7 Play earlier this year and found a lot to like about the entry-level phone. The phone features a Snapdragon 632 chipset, 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. It also comes with Android 9 Pie out of the box.
