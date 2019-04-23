News
OpenAI Dota 2 bot played 7,257 competitive games against human players and lost 42

Apr 23, 2019

8:03 PM EDT

From April 18th to the 21st, OpenAI (a non-profit artificial research organization) let its Dota 2 bot play 7,257 competitive games against human players, where it achieved a 99.4 percent win rate.

Surprisingly the bot lost 42 games, which one team single handily won 10 times, clearly outsmarting the bot. Additionally, only three other teams were able to win more than three games in a row.

The bot, founded by Tesla creator Elon Musk, goes by the name OpenAI Five, as it can play five on five matches against human. OpenAI Five features machine learning as the bot can learn by playing 180 years worth of games with itself every day.

Tournament wise, the bot spent 10.7 years worth of playing against 30,937 human players.

According to VentureBeatthis was OpenAI’s last public demonstration, but the team will continue to work on OpenAI Five.

“The beauty of this technology is that it doesn’t even know it’s [playing] Dota … It’s about letting people connect the strange, exotic but still very tangible intelligences that are created … modern AI technology,” said OpenAI CTO Greg Brockman in an interview with VentureBeat.

“Games have really been the benchmark [in AI research] … These complex strategy games are the milestone that we … have all been working towards because they start to capture aspects of the real world.

Source: VentureBeat Via: Engadget

