Telus partners with Neil Squire Society, launches Assistive Tech for Good program

Vancouver-based national carrier Telus has partnered with Neil Squire Society to launch the Assistive Tech for Good, a program that finds “customized” solutions to help people with disabilities.
In an April 23rd press release, Telus said the program will help find the right tech solution that involves assistive technology to access their smartphone or tablet that runs on a Telus network so “they can stay connected to the people, information and opportunities that matter most.”
The program selects the “right assistive technology” based on the needs for the person with a disability such as LipSync “a mouth-controlled input device which enables people with little or no hand movement to operate a touchscreen device.”
The program also helps customers with selecting “a compatible smartphone or tablet” that is best suited to their needs, Telus noted, adding that free set-up and training is included.
“We understand that technology is the great equalizer, but only if we all have access to it equally,” Telus’ CEO Darren Entwistle said in a statement. “Through Telus Assistive Technology for Good, and in collaboration with the Neil Squire Society, we are pleased to be able to empower Canadians of all abilities to participate fully in our digital world. By offering assistance in selecting the most effective customized Telus solution, compatible assistive technology, training and support, citizens with disabilities can enjoy the same digital resources, social connections, entertainment and information as their peers.”
To note, the Neil Squire Society is a national not-for-profit organization that helps people with disabilities in Canada through “the use of computer-based assistive technologies, research and development, and various employment programs.”
Source: Telus
