News
PREVIOUS|

Beyoncé’s award-winning album Lemonade is available on Spotify, Apple Music and more

The visual component of the album is still hard to get your hands on though

Apr 23, 2019

5:24 PM EDT

0 comments

Lemonade, Beyoncé’s 2016 smash album, is finally available on other streaming services besides Tidal like Apple Music, Spotify and YouTube Music.

The album came out on April 23rd, 2016 alongside a visual album which aired on HBO, now exactly three years later the record is no longer a Tidal exclusive.

Unless you count the joint album that she recorded with Jay-Z under the moniker ‘The Carters’ or the recent Homecoming live album, this is the most recent Beyoncé record.

If you want to watch the visual component of the album in its entirety you need to either subscribe to Tidal or buy Lemonade on iTunes since the album comes with the film as an extra.

There isn’t much else to say other than you should give it a listen since it’s fantastic and now available everywhere.

Source: Spotify], Apple Music, Youtube Music, Google Play Music 

 

Related Articles

News

Feb 14, 2017

7:33 PM EDT

Beyoncé fights her haters in 8-bit PC game ‘Lemonade Rage’

News

Apr 9, 2019

7:00 AM EDT

Spotify is giving Premium subscribers in Canada a free Google Home Mini

News

Apr 16, 2019

9:04 PM EDT

Tons of Yamaha speakers are going to work with Apple’s AirPlay 2, Google Home and more

News

Apr 10, 2019

8:04 AM EDT

Game of Thrones creators publish Spotify playlist with hints about the final season

Comments