New Fortnite leak points to Marvel’s Thanos returning to the game

Marvel supervillain Thanos may be making his way back to Epic Games’ Fortnite, according to a recently discovered updated game files. Following Epic’s release of patch 7.01 earlier this week, dataminers have discovered references in various game files that point to none other than Thanos himself.
Specifically, Fortnite news site FNBR.News reports that dataminer FortTory found newly added files that reference Carmine, which is the codename for the original Thanos event.
What’s more, Twitter user @lucas7yoshi_ has found a sound file called ‘Carmine_Disapear_01′ which sounds just like Thanos’ Infinity Gauntlet.
Epic Games has yet to comment on Thanos’ potential return to the game.
The character was previously only playable in Fortnite between May 8th and 15th to coincide with the theatrical run of Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Infinity War. During this time, the Thanos content was accessible via a ‘Limited Time Infinity Gauntlet Mode.’ In this mode, whichever player could locate the Infinity Gauntlet in the map first would be able to transform into the Mad Titan himself.
Using the Gauntlet, Thanos was able to harness the power of the mystical Infinity Stones to shoot a beam of energy and jump incredibly high, among other maneuvers. Whoever manages to beat Thanos would be able to take the Gauntlet and transform themselves.
Interestingly, the idea of Thanos coming to Fortnite originally came from Infinity War directors Anthony and Joe Russo, who are fans of Fortnite and played the game in between editing their film. Eventually, Joe reached out to Epic Games worldwide creative director Donald Mustard about bringing Thanos to the game and the collaboration came about soon after.
Thanos returning to Fortnite would make sense, given that Infinity War‘s highly anticipated sequel, Avengers: Endgame, is set to hit theatres on April 26th, 2019. The film will once again feature Thanos and is expected to be just as successful as Infinity War at the box office. Beyond that, Thanos is also probably bored on his farm now that he’s wiped out half of the universe.
Fortnite, meanwhile, has also grown even more popular in the months following Infinity War‘s release. According to Bloomberg, Fortnite now has 200 million registered players — a significant increase from the 125 million reported in June.
