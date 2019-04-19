On Friday, HP announced the HP Chromebook 15.
The company’s latest Chrome OS laptop is notable for being its first 15-inch Chromebook model.
Set to start at $449 in the U.S., the laptop features a full-sized keyboard, complete with numpad, as well as a backlit IPS display panel with touchscreen layer. Other features include 64GB of eMMC storage, 4GB of RAM, integrated Intel HD 610 GPU and up to 13 hours of battery life. The Chromebook 15 also features a front-facing webcam and built-in speakers by Bang & Olufsen.
A more expensive model features a Core i5 processor and 128GB of internal storage. HP hasn’t revealed how much this more capable model will cost.
The HP Chromebook 15 will be available in silver and blue colours.
We’ve reached out to HP to find if it plans to bring the Chromebook 15 to Canada. We’ll update this article with the company’s response.
Comments