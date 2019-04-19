News
PREVIOUS|

HP announces new Chromebook 15 with IPS display and full-sized keyboard

The HP Chromebook 15 is the company's first 15-inch Chrome OS laptop

Apr 19, 2019

10:39 AM EDT

0 comments

HP's Chromebook 15 laptop

On Friday, HP announced the HP Chromebook 15.

The company’s latest Chrome OS laptop is notable for being its first 15-inch Chromebook model.

Set to start at $449 in the U.S., the laptop features a full-sized keyboard, complete with numpad, as well as a backlit IPS display panel with touchscreen layer. Other features include 64GB of eMMC storage, 4GB of RAM, integrated Intel HD 610 GPU and up to 13 hours of battery life. The Chromebook 15 also features a front-facing webcam and built-in speakers by Bang & Olufsen.

A more expensive model features a Core i5 processor and 128GB of internal storage. HP hasn’t revealed how much this more capable model will cost.

The HP Chromebook 15 will be available in silver and blue colours.

We’ve reached out to HP to find if it plans to bring the Chromebook 15 to Canada. We’ll update this article with the company’s response.

Source: HP Via: The Verge

Related Articles

Business

Jan 23, 2019

10:49 AM EDT

Samsung, HP, Nest make BrandSpark 2019 most-trusted brands list

News

Feb 6, 2019

3:20 PM EDT

HP is making a high-resolution Windows Mixed Reality headset

Deals

Mar 1, 2019

11:25 AM EDT

Staples has big deals on Acer, HP laptops, Bose SoundLink micro speaker and more

Comments