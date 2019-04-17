Android Pie beta now available on the OnePlus 3/3T

OnePlus 3 and 3T owners in Canada can finally check out Android Pie.
OnePlus has released the first Android 9 Pie-based OxygenOS Community Build for the OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T.
The release of an Android Pie-based community build signals that a public release is likely imminent.
In addition to Android Pie, the update includes the latest Android security patch, Google Lens camera integration, a new user interface and more. To see the entire change log, as well as to read over the instructions on how to update to the Community Build, visit the OnePlus community forums.
OnePlus, in what was then a surprise, first announced it planned to update the OnePlus 3 and 3T to Android Pie last July. At the time, the company said it would skip updating the OnePlus 3/3T to Android 8.1 to prioritize getting Android 9 Pie on the device.
OnePlus released the OnePlus 3 in June 2016. It then followed with the OnePlus 3T, then its first T-style update, in November of that same year.
It’s rumoured the company will release its next smartphone, the OnePlus 7, on May 14th. Moreover, this year it appears OnePlus will offer a Pro model that features enhanced internals, including a QHD+ display with 90Hz refresh rate, over the base model OP7.
