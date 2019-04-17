News
PREVIOUS|

Amazefit Verge smartwatch gets ability to talk to Alexa and more

Hey, Alexa what's the time

Apr 17, 2019

8:06 PM EDT

0 comments

A highly regarded smartwatches, the Amazefit Verge, is about to get even better with support for Amazon Alexa and the ability to make and receive calls on iOS.

The Verge is now one of a few smartwatches that has Alexa capabilities. This means users can ask it for things like their ‘Flash Briefing,’ ‘Sports Updates,’ ‘Calendar,’ ‘Alarm,’ ‘To-do lists’ and more directly from their wrist.

This is an impressive capability for a smartwatch, and it would be even cooler for Amazefit to the much adored Bip model. 

iOS calling just allows Verge users on Apple’s operating system to make and receive calls like on Android.

You can order the Verge from Amazefit’s website for $159.99 USD (roughly, $213.46 CAD).

Source: Amazefit

Related Articles

News

Mar 21, 2019

12:00 PM EDT

French Canadian Alexa voice control now available on Sonos speakers in Canada

News

Mar 22, 2019

5:03 PM EDT

Amazon has four Echo products on sale

News

Apr 11, 2019

8:06 PM EDT

It turns out Amazon is using humans to help teach Alexa to be better

Comments